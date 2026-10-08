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Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba quits UDA

By Herman Kamariki | Oct. 8, 2026
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Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during the press conference in Nairobi. [Herman Kamariki, Standard]

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has officially announced that she will not seek re-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, declaring her intention to exit the ruling party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamuchomba stated that her decision followed extensive consultations, soul-searching, and a refusal to remain aligned with leaders who fail to respect others.

“I am not going to seek a seat through my party, UDA. I am going to join Kenyans... I will follow what they tell me,” Wamuchomba declared, adding that while she will use a different political vehicle, she has not yet named her next party.

“I am not going to serve in a political alignment of people who cannot respect others. After consultation and soul-searching, I feel my conscience does not allow me to dine with such people,” she said.

The Githunguri lawmaker accused the ruling party and the Kenya Kwanza administration of betraying her, failing to consult key leaders who backed President William Ruto in 2022, and ignoring the voices of ordinary Kenyans. She specifically criticized the government's response to young people in the wake of widespread youth-led protests.

“The government does not listen. The government has not taken youths seriously even after the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations,” she said.

Her exit places her among a growing group of Mt Kenya leaders reassessing their political affiliations as parties begin realigning for new coalitions ahead of the next general election.

Wamuchomba also accused Ruto’s administration of practicing selective justice, pointing to the contrasting treatment of politicians accused of making inflammatory remarks.

She questioned why Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia faced swift legal action and summonses, while Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale remained untouched despite making statements she argues disrespected the Kikuyu community and risked fueling ethnic tensions.

“Nothing has been done to Aden Duale after he disrespected the community. It is selective justice and I don't agree with it. Kaguchia was summoned. Why has Duale not been arrested?” Wamuchomba posed.

She claimed that senior figures in government dismissed her calls for accountability, alleging that Duale himself told her no action would be taken against him.

“Those in this government do not take leaders seriously. Duale actually told me that nothing would be done,” she stated.

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