Dangote refinery: Here we go

The little-known Magogoni area in Lamu County is the nerve centre at least for today, playing host to the historic groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum refinery and petrochemicals special economic zone.
President William Ruto and Nigerian businessman and the President & CEO of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, will headline the ceremony to officially set the ball rolling for the 2.2 trillion investment.
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