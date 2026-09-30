Dangote refinery: Here we go

President Ruto and Dangote Industries CEO Aliko Dangote discuss the Lamu refinery project on the sidelines of UNGA in New York on September 21 , 2026. [PCS]

The little-known Magogoni area in Lamu County is the nerve centre at least for today, playing host to the historic groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum refinery and petrochemicals special economic zone.

President William Ruto and Nigerian businessman and the President & CEO of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, will headline the ceremony to officially set the ball rolling for the 2.2 trillion investment.