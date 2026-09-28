Caleb Amisi dismisses claims of powerful forces funding his political campaigns

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People’s Renaissance Movement (PRM) leader and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi with aspirants in Nairobi on September 27, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

People’s Renaissance Movement (PRM) leader and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has dismissed claims that his growing political activities are being financed by powerful individuals, saying he has personally funded his political journey for years.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Amisi said his political activities had been self-funded long before he entered Parliament.

Amisi, who launched the PRM in August as a new political vehicle ahead of the 2027 General Election, said he had the financial capacity to meet the costs associated with his campaigns and the running of the party.

“I fund all my campaigns and party activities. I have been funding my political activities ever since,” Amisi said.

His remarks came after Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale questioned the resources behind Amisi’s highly visible political mobilisation, including his reported use of helicopters and other transport during political engagements.

Khalwale said the scale of the operations had raised questions among political observers about where the money was coming from.

“I hear people calling him a mole, it is because he is inviting it. All of a sudden, where has he got the wealth he owns? To have low loaders trucks, branded choppers, to do all these rallies, it cost money,” Khalwale said.

“Those of us who are in that practice know it costs a lot of money. He invited intelligent people to question if he be amole.”

Amisi, however, maintained that his use of helicopters was not a recent development occasioned by his parliamentary position.

“I hear people saying I am using a helicopter. I started using a chopper before I became an MP,” he said.

The PRM leader further argued that political parties require significant financial resources to establish structures, organise meetings and communicate their message across the country.

“Do not take political parties for granted. It is very expensive to run them. It is just that I am also not a joke,” he said.

Amisi also provided an explanation for some of the billboards advertising his party, saying they were financed by a personal friend he met while both were students at Starehe Boys Centre. According to Amisi, the friend contributed about Sh5 million after identifying with his political ambitions.

“He has seen what I stand for and what I want to achieve. He has spent some Sh5 million on them,” Amisi said.

He recalled that political mobilisation was similarly supported through fundraising during his earlier association with Linda Mwananchi.

“When I was in Linda Mwananchi, we used to fundraise money for our rallies,” he said.

The funding debate comes as emerging political formations intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.

PRM has been expanding its grassroots structures and presenting itself as a platform focused on economic transformation, job creation, constitutionalism and national unity.

Khalwale also took issue with Amisi’s political support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, arguing that the Saboti MP had yet to accept Sifuna’s growing role within the emerging Linda Mwananchi political movement.

“Amisi is slow to realise that Sifuna is the chosen one although Sifuna is doing a first term,” Khalwale said.

Amisi defended his support for Sifuna, saying it was based on the senator’s political consistency rather than their shared Western Kenya background.

“I supported Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna not because he is from western like me but because of his abilities and his consistency in pushing some agenda,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to move away from ethnic politics and build a more united country.

“Kenya needs to move together as one. No one should look at another as tribe,” Amisi said.

Amisi said employment creation remains at the centre of his political message, particularly efforts to address unemployment among young people.

The party has positioned itself around economic liberation, justice, national unity and youth empowerment.