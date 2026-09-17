Maraga takes his Ukatiba Caravan to the US as he seeks to galvanise the diaspora vote

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Former Chief Justice David Maraga arrives in the US for his three-week Ukatiba Caravan tour targeting Kenyans in the diaspora. [Courtesy, X/dkmaraga]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has arrived in the United States, marking the start of his diaspora edition of the Ukatiba Caravan tour, a civic education initiative he launched in February.

Maraga made the announcement in a social media post Wednesday night, accompanied by two photos showing his arrival at an airport.

“I have landed at Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC, marking the start of my US tour,” Maraga said.

The presidential flag-bearer for the United Green Movement party (UGM) will use the three-week tour to galvanise the Kenyan diaspora vote ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I look forward to engaging with and listening to the views of Kenyans across different parts of the US over the coming days as we chart the way forward for our nation,” Maraga stated, adding, “Let us meet, share ideas, and build together.”

He was accompanied by members of his campaign leadership team, including Mkawasi Mcharo, who oversees strategy, policy and diaspora affairs.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga arrives in the US for his three-week Ukatiba Caravan tour targeting Kenyans in the diaspora. [Courtesy, X/dkmaraga]

The presidential hopeful, who will meet Kenyans in Washington, DC today to sell his agenda, will later tour Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Houston, and Dallas.

His visit comes as world leaders and diplomats prepare to gather in New York for the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, starting on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Maraga is expected to engage with international leaders on the sidelines of the event, as part of efforts to build momentum for his presidential bid.

The diaspora edition of the Ukatiba Caravan tour comes after Maraga engaged Kenyans in 43 counties across Kenya.

Maraga formally announced that he had joined the 2027 presidential race on a UGM party ticket in October 2025.

He pledged to tackle corruption head-on and reset the country back to the rule of law and constitutionalism if elected.

Throughout his campaign, Maraga has accused President William Ruto of disregarding legal frameworks, warning that Kenya is heading in the wrong direction and risks becoming a failed state.

However, his assessment of the state of the nation has attracted backlash from Kenya Kwanza leaders and the president, who has strenuously defended his leadership and branded him a pessimist.