Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Maraga takes his Ukatiba Caravan to the US as he seeks to galvanise the diaspora vote

By Edwin Lisamira | Sep. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Chief Justice David Maraga arrives in the US for his three-week Ukatiba Caravan tour targeting Kenyans in the diaspora. [Courtesy, X/dkmaraga]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has arrived in the United States, marking the start of his diaspora edition of the Ukatiba Caravan tour, a civic education initiative he launched in February.

Maraga made the announcement in a social media post Wednesday night, accompanied by two photos showing his arrival at an airport.

“I have landed at Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC, marking the start of my US tour,” Maraga said.

The presidential flag-bearer for the United Green Movement party (UGM) will use the three-week tour to galvanise the Kenyan diaspora vote ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I look forward to engaging with and listening to the views of Kenyans across different parts of the US over the coming days as we chart the way forward for our nation,” Maraga stated, adding, “Let us meet, share ideas, and build together.”

He was accompanied by members of his campaign leadership team, including Mkawasi Mcharo, who oversees strategy, policy and diaspora affairs.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga arrives in the US for his three-week Ukatiba Caravan tour targeting Kenyans in the diaspora. [Courtesy, X/dkmaraga]

The presidential hopeful, who will meet Kenyans in Washington, DC today to sell his agenda, will later tour Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Houston, and Dallas.

His visit comes as world leaders and diplomats prepare to gather in New York for the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, starting on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Maraga is expected to engage with international leaders on the sidelines of the event, as part of efforts to build momentum for his presidential bid.

The diaspora edition of the Ukatiba Caravan tour comes after Maraga engaged Kenyans in 43 counties across Kenya.

Maraga formally announced that he had joined the 2027 presidential race on a UGM party ticket in October 2025.

He pledged to tackle corruption head-on and reset the country back to the rule of law and constitutionalism if elected.

Throughout his campaign, Maraga has accused President William Ruto of disregarding legal frameworks, warning that Kenya is heading in the wrong direction and risks becoming a failed state.

However, his assessment of the state of the nation has attracted backlash from Kenya Kwanza leaders and the president, who has strenuously defended his leadership and branded him a pessimist.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

David Maraga US Tour Ukatiba Caravan Tour Elections 2027 2027 Presidential Election
.

Latest Stories

Raila family plans week-long national events to honour Baba's life
Raila family plans week-long national events to honour Baba's life
National
By Noel Nabiswa
11 mins ago
The Nanyuki road is getting paved, on paper, but that won't stop you from getting stuck
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
11 mins ago
Leaders demand action as Isiolo bandit attack claims five lives
National
By Josphat Thiong'o
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
By Josphat Thiongó and Lewis Nyaundi 41 mins ago
Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
By Kamau Muthoni 41 mins ago
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
By Okumu Modachi 41 mins ago
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
By Ndung'u Gachane 41 mins ago
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved