Kindiki spills the beans on rift with Gachagua

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has claimed that his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, asked him to quit President William Ruto’s administration at the height of the political fallout that culminated in Gachagua’s impeachment.
Speaking when he inspected the construction of the Kibugua-Itugururu-Kabururu-Mati Road in Chuka-Igambang'ombe, Tharaka-Nithi County, on Thursday, Prof Kindiki alleged that, having formed the government with President Ruto, he resisted Gachagua’s attempts to drag him to the opposition.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…