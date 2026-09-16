How government-backed bloggers are creating tension in Linda Mwananchi

The new political Linda Mwanachi juggernaut appears to have sent tremors in government circles, and the response is a massive online campaign aimed at creating a split among the movement's key leaders.
Sources within the movement argue that an online campaign portraying its leaders as divided is being used to undermine its growing momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.
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