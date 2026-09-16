Jeremiah Kioni: I am ready for Jubilee Party leadership

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Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Jeremiah Kioni during a previous event. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Jeremiah Kioni has announced his bid to replace former president Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee Party leader.

Kioni on Tuesday said he is ready to take over from Uhuru through a democratic process, in accordance with the party’s constitution, processes and procedures.

His pronouncement comes after the High Court upheld a law barring former presidents from holding political party offices, six months after leaving office.

The law does not, however, stop retired presidents from remaining party members or taking part in political activities.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi, delivering judgment virtually in Nairobi on September 3, dismissed a petition challenging Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

As a result of the judgment, Uhuru said he will step down as Jubilee Party leader.

Through his spokesperson Kanze Dena, Uhuru said he respects the ruling by the court, clarifying that he was not reluctant to step down.

“The handover process was not stalled by reluctance but by a contested internal dispute that required legal clarity. With the court’s judgment, that path is now clear,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru pledged to ensure that the handover is completed openly, lawfully, and in strict accordance with the constitution.

And while emphasising the need for a democratic transition, Kioni said Uhuru’s replacement cannot be installed but must be elected by party delegates.

“In light of his excellency’s call for an open, transparent and lawful process of handing over the leadership of the party, I hereby offer myself for the position of party leader of the great Jubilee Party,” said Kioni.

He added, “Our leaders are not installed; they are elected by the party delegates at the National Delegates Convention, NDC. This democratic transition has defined Jubilee since its founding, and it must guide us now.”

According to him, he will engage with Jubilee members and delegates across the country in the coming days to chart the party’s next chapter together.

He also praised Uhuru’s leadership, saying he built Jubilee into a formidable movement and expressed optimism that the retired president will guide the party as it chooses a new leader.

“I take this opportunity to thank Uhuru for his leadership of our party and, before that, of our nation. His contribution in building Jubilee into a formidable movement it remains today cannot be overstated, and I trust that he will continue to guide us wisely through this transition,” said Kioni.