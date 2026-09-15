Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss

They are the group walking on sinking sand, unsure of what their political future holds but have thrown all their weight behind President William Ruto’s reelection bid for their own political survival.
While some are second-term governors facing the prospects of a life in political oblivion unless a lucrative political appointment comes by, others are veteran politicians whose political future is also hanging in the balance.
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