Eldoret European Cemetery, where the dead cannot rest in peace as grave robbers invade the region

Eldoret’s historic war graves face grave robbers seeking relics that fetch handsome amounts of cash. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

Situated about three kilometres to the North-East of the town centre lies the European Cemetery, which contains five Commonwealth burials of the Second World War and one French war grave.

But in the tranquillity of the vicinity, the words 'Rest in Peace' written on the tombstones are a thing of the past, as grave robbers are having a field day digging the graves in search of valuable relics that fetch handsome amounts of cash.