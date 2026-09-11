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ODM vows not to interfere with Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi

By Pkemoi Ngénoh | Sep. 11, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi leaders during a rally in Western Kenya. [Linda Mwananchi, X]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has said it will not disrupt the planned Linda Mwananchi rally scheduled for Sunday at Jacaranda Grounds.

In a statement on Friday, September 11, ODM Nairobi Chairman George Aladwa said the party had no business interfering with the rally, noting that Linda Mwananchi had a right to speak to Nairobi residents.

“I want to make it clear that nobody in ODM has any intention of disrupting or interfering with the Linda Mwananchi rally,” Aladwa stated.

He added: “We believe that political competition should be about ideas, policies and the ability to convince Kenyans, rather than confrontations between supporters of different political formations.”

Aladwa said ODM’s opponents had a right to tell Nairobi residents what they stood for and what they intended to offer Kenyans.

“The people are intelligent enough to listen to different political messages and make their own decisions,” Aladwa said.

At the same time, Aladwa said ODM was engaged in an extensive programme to market and strengthen the party across Nairobi as it prepared for activities to commemorate the anniversary of the death of its former party leader, the late Raila Amolo Odinga.

The chairman lauded Odinga for his contribution to Kenya’s democracy, the struggle for constitutional reforms and the political transformation of the country, saying his contribution could not be erased.

“His legacy remains an important part of ODM and Kenya’s political history. As we approach the 2027 General Election, our responsibility is to ensure that ODM remains strong, organised and firmly rooted across Nairobi,” the chairman stated.

“We will continue engaging residents in all constituencies and wards and explaining the party’s agenda to the people. I appeal to ODM supporters to remain calm and focused. Do not allow yourselves to be provoked into unnecessary political confrontations,” he added.

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Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi Rally Linda Mwananchi Rally in Nairobi ODM Edwin Sifuna
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