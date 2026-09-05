Increase elections voting days to prevent fatigue, says observer group

Pius Masai, President of PIMAC International with board members and staff while addressing the media at Rabi Hotel along Limuru Road in Nairobi on Thursday. (James Wanzala,Standard).

There is a need to change the election law to allow general election days to be increased from the normal one on August 9 of every year to two or three days.

This is to prevent fatigue of electoral staff and also give more time to all Kenyans, who might have missed the first day opportunity to vote and also avoid long queues that are usually witnessed during the election day.