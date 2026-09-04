The deadlines political parties face ahead of 2027 polls

Audio By Vocalize

Registrar of Political PartiesJohn Cox Lorionokou. [File,Standard]

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has issued a communique setting out a timeline for political party activities ahead of the general election scheduled for August 10, 2027.

The Registrar issued the timeline under the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D and the Elections Act, Cap. 7.

The communique follows a gazette notice the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published on August 20, 2026, under Article 88(4) of the Constitution, stipulating activities and processes for the election.

Political parties must submit names and specimen signatures of authorised persons to the Registrar between October 7 and October 15, 2026. Parties must submit the same details to IEBC by October 15.

Parties must also submit their elections and nomination rules to the Registrar between September 28 and October 16, 2026.

The Registrar will certify the rules by October 30, and parties must forward the certified versions to IEBC by November 6.

Party membership lists fall due between March 16 and March 23, 2027. The Registrar will certify the membership registers by the same date, and parties must submit them to IEBC by April 12.

The communique also sets conditions for the nomination process itself. A party seeking a certified membership register must apply at least 21 days before its nomination date, and the Registrar must issue the register within seven days of the request.

Parties must notify the Registrar of their nomination method and the list of aspirants at least 10 days before nominations take place.

They must submit their official website address to the Registrar at least 14 days before nominations and publish nomination dates and venues at least seven days before the exercise.

The Registrar will publish the same details on its website within the same window.

For direct nominations, parties must display the list of eligible members at each nomination venue before the exercise begins.

Parties must also submit and publish details of the organ conducting the nominations before the exercise.