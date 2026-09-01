PS Mang'eni, Ababu political rift deepens as youth disrupt UDA drive in Budalangi

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Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda Ababu Namwamba and Cooperatives and MSMEs Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni. [File, Standard]

Cooperatives and MSMEs Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni’s efforts to strengthen UDA grassroots structures in Budalangi, Busia County, suffered a setback on Monday after rowdy youth disrupted the opening of a party office.

The youth reportedly pulled down tents as supporters gathered for the planned opening of the UDA office by Ms Mang’eni, forcing police to intervene to restore calm.

The incident threatened to overshadow the party’s efforts to strengthen grassroots support in Budalangi ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The disruption also exposed growing political differences within the ruling party in Busia, with Mang’eni taking aim at Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda Ababu Namwamba, accusing him of pretending to support President William Ruto while allegedly working with a rival political group.

The PS said individuals benefiting from government appointments and privileges should reciprocate by supporting it and engaging with people at the grassroots.

“They pretend to be close to us, yet they are people who do not support the government. You wake up in the morning in a government house. The vehicle you drive is a government vehicle. The clothes you wear and the tickets you use are all because of the government,” Mang’eni said, in reference to Namwamba.

“The food you eat at home is also provided through the government. But there is not a single day when you can give back to the people at the grassroots,” she added.

Efforts by The Standard to reach Namwamba for comment on the allegations were futile as he did not respond to calls and text messages.

Mang’eni vowed to resist what she claimed were efforts by Namwamba to derail UDA’s political activities in Busia, saying she would continue working to strengthen the party’s structures and mobilise support for President Ruto.

“Today, we want to tell him that here in Busia, we were supported by the President, and we will continue supporting him. If he is tired and there is something he can do to help through the party, let him go ahead and do it,” she said.

The PS’s remarks came against the backdrop of intensified efforts by UDA to expand its grassroots network in Western Kenya, a region where the party is seeking to increase its support ahead of the 2027 elections.

UDA Director of Devolution and County Affairs Kennedy Omulo condemned the disruption, warning young people against resorting to violence to settle political differences.

Omulo said the party’s presence in Budalangi was intended to promote peace, unity and political mobilisation rather than create divisions among residents.

“I am in charge of UDA but today we came here to create connections and peace, but I have seen some rogue people carrying rungus trying to beat our UDA people yet we are in one government,” he said.

He urged UDA supporters and rival political parties to respect one another, arguing that political competition should be based on ideas, mobilisation and the ability to convince voters rather than violence.

Omulo further told those unhappy with UDA to leave instead of disrupting its activities.

“If you are tired with UDA, leave and look for another party. The President has given PS Mang’eni work and she has invested heavily to see the party grow, and now you are fighting us. If you are tired, go,” he said.

He praised Mang’eni for her efforts to strengthen the party in Budalangi, saying she had committed her time and resources towards supporting young people, women and UDA activities.

“PS Mang’eni has helped many young people. She has helped women and she is helping the party,” Omulo said.

He said the opening of the office was part of UDA’s wider strategy to establish a stronger grassroots network, improve coordination and provide members with a platform to engage with party officials.

Omulo maintained that the party will continue opening offices, deploying officials and providing facilities to strengthen its operations at the grassroots despite the disruption.

He also appealed to UDA members to remain united and avoid internal fights that could undermine the party’s political ambitions.

Omulo warned young people against being incited to cause violence during political activities, saying such actions could damage their communities and undermine their own political aspirations.

The official maintained that UDA would not be deterred by the incident and would continue its mobilisation activities in Budalangi.

He reminded residents that they supported President Ruto in the 2022 General Election and called for continued unity behind the President and the ruling party.

“We said Ruto is our president and even if it means fighting, we shall fight until the President enters here, Budalangi,” Omulo said.

UDA chair Kevin Lunani also sought to reassure party supporters that Budalangi remained firmly within the party’s political plans.

“Budalangi is UDA and we shall ensure each person seeking a seat from this party is free because the party has capacity to take up to 20 candidates so that we can have a peaceful election to re-elect the President,” Lunani said.

The latest confrontation comes amid intensified political mobilisation in Western Kenya, where UDA is seeking to build stronger grassroots structures and expand its support base ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The region has traditionally been viewed as an opposition stronghold, making the ruling party’s grassroots expansion efforts a key component of its strategy to consolidate support.

However, Mang’eni’s political activities have also attracted resistance in some quarters.

Last week, she encountered “one-term” chants while delivering a speech at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology during a first-year orientation ceremony, where she had been invited to officiate.

The developments point to an increasingly competitive political environment in Western Kenya as leaders and political parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 polls, with grassroots mobilisation emerging as a major battleground.