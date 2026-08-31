Ichung'wa urges Mt Kenya to rally behind Ruto-Kindiki ticket for 2027

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National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa in Buuri, Meru County. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa has endorsed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as President William Ruto's running mate in the 2027 General Election.

As political divisions threaten the long-standing political unity that had existed between voters in Mt Kenya West and East, Ichung'wa has throw his weight behind Prof Kindiki.

Speaking in Buuri, Meru, flanked by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Gideon Kimathi, the Head of Protocol in the DP's office, the Majority Leader took a swipe at the DP’s predecessor Rigathi Gachagua who hails from Nyeri county.

The politicians hit out at Gachagua for campaigning against President Ruto and DP Kindiki, for his own selfish political interests.

Ichung'wa preached the unity of Mt Kenya West and East, and urged the people to rally behind the Ruto-Kindiki ticket next year.

"We are not saying we want two-term (for Ruto) for nothing. It is because of the development we have witnessed and want to be escalated," he said. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and MPs Mugambi Rindikiri, John Paul Mwirigi and Gideon Kimathi, the Head of Protocol in the DP's office in Buuri, Meru County. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Majority Leader told off the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Gachagua over what he said was unjustified vilification of Kindiki.

"We must be leaders who push agendas and vision of transformation, in moving our country forward," he said.

He rallied the Mt Kenya people to unite behind the Ruto-Kindiki ticket.

"As Mt Kenya west, we want to unite with you and push for Kindiki and Ruto," he said.

Rindikiri and Mwirigi reiterated that the voters in Mt Kenya West had, since independence, voted in favour of presidents Jomo Kenyatta (Kiambu), Mwai Kibaki (Nyeri), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kiambu), and deputy presidents Gachagua, Dr Josphat Karanja and Prof George Saitoti.

He said in all the elections since independence Mt Kenya East had faithfully cast its lot with Mt West, and regretted the emerging cracks in the region.

"But after we have done all that we are being blocked. Honourable Kimani I want to send you to the people of Kiambu; tell them we don't have a fight with them. We love them, but we must be given an opportunity for Prof Kithure Kindiki to rise to the presidency, Rindikiri said.

Mwirigi said the people in Meru were not ready to be in the opposition, hence will vote for Ruto and Kindiki.

"We have walked a long journey with you (west) and have supported you from the time of Kenyatta to the time of the DP that we impeached (Gachagua) because he failed to do his duties. Even when at some point you did not support Kibaki we in Meru stood with him," he said.

He said they will re-elect Ruto and thereafter support Kindiki to succeed him.