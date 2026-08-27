Why halting of technology procurement puts 2027 poll calender in jeopardy

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during stakeholder engagement forum on December 8, 2025.[File]

The temporary halting of the procurement of election technology by IEBC amid claims of a plot to rig the 2027 general elections by the opposition now risks delaying or altering the date of the general elections.

Kenyans are now staring at the possibility of the electoral calendar, recently released by IEBC, being disrupted following the announcement that the electoral commission has temporarily suspended the procurement of critical materials for the 2027 General Election following a request for review filed before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.