Gachagua: 2027 elections technology tender already given to Korean firm

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DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing press on IEBC to engage a South Korean Company to manage the ICT system [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised fresh concerns over the integrity of preparations for the 2027 General Election.

He alleges that the electoral technology procurement process has already been predetermined in favour of South Korean company Miru Systems Company Limited.

Gachagua claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ongoing tender for an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) is merely a formality intended to give the appearance of a competitive procurement process.

He alleged that the Erastus Edung Ethekon led commission had already decided that Miru systems will win the tender before the tender closes.

The tender, referenced as IEBC/OIT/01/2026-2027, was advertised on August 11 and is scheduled to close on September 1, 2026, at 10am.

“You are well aware that what Kenyans do not know is that the tender process and result has already been preconceived and is awaiting rubber stamping to MIRU SYSTEMS CO. LTD of South Korea,” he said.

He further alleged that changes within the IEBC's procurement department were linked to the process, claiming that commissioners had removed the procurement manager and installed an individual he described as a “puppet”.

Gachagua also claimed that senior government officials had held meetings with MIRU Systems and were facilitating access to Kenya's voter registration database for purposes of integrating the proposed system.

He challenged IEBC to publicly explain the safeguards it has put in place to ensure the procurement meets constitutional and statutory requirements.

He called on the commission to follow Article 227 of the Constitution, which requires public procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective, as well as Sections 60 and 61 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

Among the questions he wants answered is who drafted the technical specifications for the tender and whether they were designed in a manner that favours one particular supplier.

“Can IEBC produce documentary evidence showing who drafted the technical specifications for Tender No. IEBC/OIT/01/2026–2027, including all internal committee minutes, technical working papers, market surveys, and approval records?” he asked.

Gachagua also questioned whether IEBC conducted adequate market research to establish how many companies could meet the mandatory technical requirements.

He said the commission should explain why some qualification and experience requirements allegedly correspond to Miru Systems operational profile instead of being based on vendor-neutral, performance-oriented standards.

The DCP leader also said that the tender stands at Sh30 million, questioning how bidders could properly assess the commercial risk of the tender without sufficient information on the quantities, scope, estimated procurement value and budgetary basis of the project.

Gachagua further sought clarification on the roles allegedly played by Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho and IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdallah in the procurement process.

The DCP leader also cited MIRU Systems international record, highlighting alleged problems associated with election technology supplied in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Philippines and Iraq's Kurdistan region.

He claimed that equipment supplied in previous elections had experienced delays and technical malfunctions.

Gachagua said Kenya should therefore not consider a company whose technology has allegedly generated controversy elsewhere.

He called on development partners and foreign missions accredited to Kenya to take note of what he termed a threat to the country's electoral democracy.

“This company should be banned and never allowed to manage any election or supply its equipment and technology,” he said.

He also linked the controversy to wider concerns about electoral technology and proposed amendments to election laws.

He claimed that the Elections Amendment Bill 2024, which contains provisions requiring suppliers of election technology to grant IEBC intellectual property rights and ownership of the system, had been delayed in the National Assembly despite having been passed by the Senate.

He questioned why Parliament had not completed consideration of the legislation and warned that any major changes to electoral technology less than a year before the General Election could undermine public confidence and create logistical challenges.

“Vulnerable and defective electoral voting technology threatens electoral transparency and the credibility of an electoral process,” he said.

“Any attempt to change the election management system technology less than 11 months to the 2027 General Election is a recipe for failure and chaos.”