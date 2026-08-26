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Gachagua accuses IEBC of a plot to rig 2027 general election

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 26, 2026
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Gachagua alleges plans to manipulate the 2027 election through the voters’ register and a controversial technology firm. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken of a plot to rig the 2027 general election using a South Korean Company.

Gachagua said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has serious trust issues among Kenyans.

He said that the IEBC Chairperson, Erastus Ethakon, has a choice to serve Kenyans or the Kenya Kwanza regime.

He said that the IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Arafat has been compromised over the tender system, with other companies being managed.

"Senior Government officials are giving access to this South Korean Company with a bad global reputation to the voters' register, " said Gachagua.

 He said that the company bungled elections in Congo DRC, in the Philippines, and in Iraq, among other nations and therefore is not qualified to run the IEBC system in Kenya.

The former Deputy President said that the Company has been instructed to prepare a new register while suppressing voters in regions that are perceived to be against President Ruto's re-election.

"IEBC should tell Kenyans what the role of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and the IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Arafat is in this tendering system, " said Gachagua.

He wondered how IEBC decided to engage a company that is known for technological failures in the election process instead of allowing for a competent company to carry out the exercise.

He sought to know what safeguards IEBC had put in place to ensure a free and fair election.

Gachagua alleges plans to manipulate the 2027 election through the voters’ register and a controversial technology firm. [Courtesy]

Gachagua accused Parliament of being captured by the state and passing bills that are aimed at ensuring that Ruto fraudulently gets back to office.

"The real mischief of IEBC, as directed by Ruto, is to interfere with the voters' register during digital migration to suppress voters in areas perceived to be against Ruto's re-election, " said Gachagua.

The former Deputy President said that he got the sensitive information from IEBC and that this tender was tailor-made to suit a particular company.

Gachagua said that if the IEBC insists on having the company, they will have to move to court to challenge it since it is untenable to have a new system in place.

"Experts inside IEBC have told us that it is not possible to have a new system just one year to the general election; let the government use the Smartmatic Company, which is already in place, " said Gachagua.

He said that he had reports that Ichungwah was planning to unleash goons during his trip to Kikuyu Town this afternoon.

"I have information that Kimani Ichungwah held a meeting this morning to plot how to send goons to unleash violence during my meeting in Kikuyu Town, " said Gachagua.

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Rigathi Gachagua IEBC Voter Register 2027 Elections
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