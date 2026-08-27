Miru Systems: Profile of the IEBC election technology supplier at the centre of controversy

IEBC Chairperson, Erastus Ethekon and commissions address a media briefing on the delimitation of electoral boundaries, at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, on January 27, 2026

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that Miru systems, a South Korean election technology provider was a plot by President William Ruto’s ploy to rig next year’s general election has exposed the company’s past history.

It has emerged that Miru was involved in controversies and technical glitches in various countries where it supplied the electronic voting technology.