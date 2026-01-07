Rigged system fears: Opposition wary as IEBC's KIEMS supplier mired with fresh controversy

A voter verifies his details with the KIEMS Kit during the 2022 General election voting at Uhuru Gardens Primary School, Langata Constituency. [File, Standard]

Controversy over the voting and tallying system used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2017 and 2022 has resurfaced from charges levelled against indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US in a New York court.

A shocking accusation from a former Venezuelan intelligence chief has cast a dark shadow over the company that provided the technological support for Kenya’s last two general elections, raising urgent questions about the integrity of Kenya’s electoral process.