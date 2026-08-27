Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KATIBA 16: The State of Devolution as the country marks 16 years of the new Constitution

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
When President Mwai Kibaki led the nation in promulgation of the 2010 Constitutionat the Uhuru Park grounds. [File, Standard]

Kenya is marking 16 years since the promulgation of the new constitution with the adoption of  Devolution which created two levels of government at the National Level and the 47 County Governments being the hallmark.

Corruption in Counties is turning out to be the silent killer of devolution as the country marks 13 years since the establishment of Counties in 2013 with billions of shillings allocated annually being embezzled by senior counties officials.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Katiba @16 Devolution County Public Accounts Committee EACC
.

Latest Stories

Wanyonyi hoping for good show in Zurich Diamond League meet
Wanyonyi hoping for good show in Zurich Diamond League meet
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
County governments should ensure no child is left behind
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
5 hrs ago
Religion shouldn't be used as ammunition during elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua challenges IEBC tender for 2027 election technology kits
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Gachagua challenges IEBC tender for 2027 election technology kits
Kenya has little time to prepare as El Nio rains loom nationwide
By Jacinta Mutura 5 hrs ago
Kenya has little time to prepare as El Nio rains loom nationwide
Why halting of technology procurement puts 2027 poll calender in jeopardy
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Why halting of technology procurement puts 2027 poll calender in jeopardy
Court cases expose how brutal, scheming the state will go to defy the law
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court cases expose how brutal, scheming the state will go to defy the law
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved