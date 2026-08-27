KATIBA 16: The State of Devolution as the country marks 16 years of the new Constitution

When President Mwai Kibaki led the nation in promulgation of the 2010 Constitution at the Uhuru Park grounds. [File, Standard]

Kenya is marking 16 years since the promulgation of the new constitution with the adoption of Devolution which created two levels of government at the National Level and the 47 County Governments being the hallmark.

Corruption in Counties is turning out to be the silent killer of devolution as the country marks 13 years since the establishment of Counties in 2013 with billions of shillings allocated annually being embezzled by senior counties officials.