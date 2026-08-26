Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM MPs tell Gachagua to leave Nyanza alone

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua with the party's Secretary General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu on August 26, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A section of Orange Democratic Movement MPs from the Nyanza region have lashed out at Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, telling him to leave the region alone.

The MPs led by James Nyikal of Seme cautioned Gachagua that as he pursues his political ambitions he must understand that Nyanza is neither politically naive nor afflicted by collective amnesia.

He issued the statement alongsied Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Joshua Aduma (Nyakach), David Ochieng (Ugenya) among others.

“For years, Mr Gachagua built a political identity around rhetoric that frequently portrayed Nyanza region and its leadership as being perpetually confrontational and hostile to government,” the MPs said in a statement.

“He repeatedly invoked misguided stereotypes of our people as "stone throwers" and treated our political convictions as something to be feared and/or contained. Today, he suddenly claims a different story of special relationship with our people.”

They questioned what they said was Gachagua’s change of tune towards the region as the country gears towards the 2027 elections saying that he should inform the country, why a sudden change of heart.

“If Mr Gachagua's political philosophy has changed, he should tell Kenyans what changed, when it changed and why the people, he previously disparaged should now trust him.”

They said that they reject attempts to tell the region how they should vote in next year’s elections after pronouncement's by Gachagua that his former boss President William Ruto will receive only 30 per cent of the region's vote.

The MPs said that the region does not take instructions on how to vote from the ex-deputy president and that Nyanza residents vote according to interests.

“The people of Nyanza, guided by their leadership, interests and democratic convictions, will determine their political choices when the time comes.”

They cautioned the DCP leader not to mistake his personal acquaintance with a few leaders from the region alleging that the said leaders are pursuing a sponsored political agenda.

“Equally unacceptable is any attempt by Mr Gachagua to appropriate the leadership or legacy of Raila Odinga, the man he has spent his whole adult life disparaging.”

They said that the region is not a trophy or a bloc of votes waiting to be captured.

The legislators said that the ODM party rejects the use of their people to settle personal scores between Gachagua and President Ruto.

They said that the region needs conversations about jobs, roads, energy, infrastructure, education, economic empowerment, investment and industrialisation.

“Mr Gachagua must therefore answer a simple question: What did he do for Nyanza when he occupied the second-highest office in the Republic and did not need its votes?”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nyanza MPs Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Wanyonyi hoping for good show in Zurich Diamond League meet
Wanyonyi hoping for good show in Zurich Diamond League meet
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
County governments should ensure no child is left behind
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
5 hrs ago
Religion shouldn't be used as ammunition during elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua challenges IEBC tender for 2027 election technology kits
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Gachagua challenges IEBC tender for 2027 election technology kits
Kenya has little time to prepare as El Nio rains loom nationwide
By Jacinta Mutura 5 hrs ago
Kenya has little time to prepare as El Nio rains loom nationwide
Why halting of technology procurement puts 2027 poll calender in jeopardy
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Why halting of technology procurement puts 2027 poll calender in jeopardy
Court cases expose how brutal, scheming the state will go to defy the law
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court cases expose how brutal, scheming the state will go to defy the law
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved