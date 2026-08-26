ODM MPs tell Gachagua to leave Nyanza alone

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The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua with the party's Secretary General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu on August 26, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A section of Orange Democratic Movement MPs from the Nyanza region have lashed out at Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, telling him to leave the region alone.

The MPs led by James Nyikal of Seme cautioned Gachagua that as he pursues his political ambitions he must understand that Nyanza is neither politically naive nor afflicted by collective amnesia.

He issued the statement alongsied Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Joshua Aduma (Nyakach), David Ochieng (Ugenya) among others.

“For years, Mr Gachagua built a political identity around rhetoric that frequently portrayed Nyanza region and its leadership as being perpetually confrontational and hostile to government,” the MPs said in a statement.

“He repeatedly invoked misguided stereotypes of our people as "stone throwers" and treated our political convictions as something to be feared and/or contained. Today, he suddenly claims a different story of special relationship with our people.”

They questioned what they said was Gachagua’s change of tune towards the region as the country gears towards the 2027 elections saying that he should inform the country, why a sudden change of heart.

“If Mr Gachagua's political philosophy has changed, he should tell Kenyans what changed, when it changed and why the people, he previously disparaged should now trust him.”

They said that they reject attempts to tell the region how they should vote in next year’s elections after pronouncement's by Gachagua that his former boss President William Ruto will receive only 30 per cent of the region's vote.

The MPs said that the region does not take instructions on how to vote from the ex-deputy president and that Nyanza residents vote according to interests.

“The people of Nyanza, guided by their leadership, interests and democratic convictions, will determine their political choices when the time comes.”

They cautioned the DCP leader not to mistake his personal acquaintance with a few leaders from the region alleging that the said leaders are pursuing a sponsored political agenda.

“Equally unacceptable is any attempt by Mr Gachagua to appropriate the leadership or legacy of Raila Odinga, the man he has spent his whole adult life disparaging.”

They said that the region is not a trophy or a bloc of votes waiting to be captured.

The legislators said that the ODM party rejects the use of their people to settle personal scores between Gachagua and President Ruto.

They said that the region needs conversations about jobs, roads, energy, infrastructure, education, economic empowerment, investment and industrialisation.

“Mr Gachagua must therefore answer a simple question: What did he do for Nyanza when he occupied the second-highest office in the Republic and did not need its votes?”