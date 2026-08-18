Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

FPK begins rebrand ahead of 2027 General Election

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana. [File, Standard]

The Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) has begun a rebranding and restructuring exercise ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to sources, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) met to consider proposals for a new logo and symbol as part of plans to relaunch FPK.

The revamp will also cover the party’s organisational structure, website, communication materials, colours, dress code, manuals and slogan.

The changes come days after the party unveiled Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana as its leader amid efforts to position FPK as a stronger political vehicle for the region.

The revamp also comes as pressure mounts on Godhana to take on a bigger political role in the 2027 elections, with party members and supporters in the Coast region pushing him to make a presidential bid.

According to the governor, the party and the Coast region are pushing him to appear on the ballot in 2027, either as a presidential candidate or as President William Ruto’s running mate

“The FPK party and Coast region are pushing me to be on the ballot come 2027 or President William Ruto’s running mate,” Godhana said.

Godhana has, however, not declared whether he will run for the presidency and has largely kept his political plans under wraps as parties and political formations begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 polls.

He is serving his second term as governor after successfully defending his seat in the 2022 General Election on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Federal Party of Kenya 2027 General Election FPK
.

Latest Stories

Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Oparanya, Barasa battle threatens broad-based unity in Western
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
By Wesley Abong'o 2 hrs ago
Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved