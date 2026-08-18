FPK begins rebrand ahead of 2027 General Election

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Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana. [File, Standard]

The Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) has begun a rebranding and restructuring exercise ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to sources, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) met to consider proposals for a new logo and symbol as part of plans to relaunch FPK.

The revamp will also cover the party’s organisational structure, website, communication materials, colours, dress code, manuals and slogan.

The changes come days after the party unveiled Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana as its leader amid efforts to position FPK as a stronger political vehicle for the region.

The revamp also comes as pressure mounts on Godhana to take on a bigger political role in the 2027 elections, with party members and supporters in the Coast region pushing him to make a presidential bid.

According to the governor, the party and the Coast region are pushing him to appear on the ballot in 2027, either as a presidential candidate or as President William Ruto’s running mate

“The FPK party and Coast region are pushing me to be on the ballot come 2027 or President William Ruto’s running mate,” Godhana said.

Godhana has, however, not declared whether he will run for the presidency and has largely kept his political plans under wraps as parties and political formations begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 polls.

He is serving his second term as governor after successfully defending his seat in the 2022 General Election on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.