Gachagua claims Ruto allies undermining Kindiki

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto's administration of orchestrating a campaign to undermine Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua warns that political divisions within the Mt. Kenya region could weaken its influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to journalists in Meru on Sunday, Gachagua claimed recent remarks by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Junet Mohammed regarding cooperation between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were part of a broader political strategy aimed at frustrating Kindiki into leaving office.

According to Gachagua, Junet's comments that ODM and UDA could work together in a future political arrangement—with UDA producing the presidential candidate and ODM fielding Wycliffe Oparanya as the deputy presidential candidate—were intended to send a political message to the current deputy president.

"Even Kindiki himself is complaining. Today Junet Mohammed has openly said that ODM and UDA parties are going to work together. What they are saying has been planned by President Ruto against his deputy," Gachagua said.

The former deputy president alleged that Kindiki was experiencing the same treatment he endured before leaving office.

"They are frustrating the deputy president, humiliating him. That is how I was treated and hounded from office. What do they want him to do? I don't like seeing a public servant being frustrated," Gachagua said.

While acknowledging that Kindiki succeeded him as deputy president, Gachagua suggested the office had become increasingly isolated and undermined by junior government officials.

"He took my position. He would have rejected it because it belonged to his brother. He did not work for it; he is a government project. I no longer need the office, but the way junior officers are humiliating it is wrong," Gachagua said.

He further referenced remarks allegedly made in Mombasa by UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar, claiming they reflected growing hostility toward the Mt. Kenya region. Gachagua argued that Kindiki had little room to respond because of his position within government.

"I know what he is going through, but he has no option as a servant," he said.

Gachagua urged residents of the Mt. Kenya region to remain united, warning that political fragmentation would benefit President Ruto.

"Our unity is our strength. If we get divided, President Ruto will find his way back into government, and in his second term he will not give us peace. His plan is to divide our voting pattern," he said.

The former deputy president also described himself as a key political figure whose support is being sought by opposition leaders because of the region's voting strength.

"I am on high demand. All the opposition leaders are chasing after me because I am leading a community that commands a high voting bloc," he said.

Gachagua further claimed that Members of Parliament had become disconnected from their constituents, alleging that "they have lost touch with the electorate" over the past three years.

On development, he criticized President Ruto's proposal to elevate Meru Municipality to city status, arguing that such recognition should be accompanied by improved infrastructure.

"Why should we have a city without water supply. We should be people reasoning?" he asked.

Responding to claims about his political activities, Gachagua said he was not receiving financial support from the state and revealed that members of his family had donated more than 30 vehicles to support his political campaign.