Ruaraka land row moves to Supreme Court as Mburu's companies fight Sh1.5bn recovery

The Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land battle pitting the government against businessman Francis Mburu has landed in the Supreme Court.
Afrison Export Import Limited and Huelands Limited, which are both associated with Mburu in their appeal argue that the Court of Appeal erred by finding that the government bought its own land.
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