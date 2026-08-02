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Fading Orange: How ODM is shrinking into a regional fortress

By Okumu Modachi | Aug. 2, 2026
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ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga at Pawaa Center when he received leaders from from Turkana County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

For nearly two decades, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) resembled a mighty baobab tree whose branches stretched across Kenya's political landscape.

From the Coast to the Kisii highlands, the cosmopolitan precincts of Nairobi to the pastoral counties of the Lower Rift and North Eastern Kenya, the party projected itself as a formidable national movement anchored on reform, social justice and the towering political influence of its founding leader, Raila Odinga.

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Related Topics

Oburu Oginga ODM Collapse ODM Wrangles ODM Split
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