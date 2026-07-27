Sakaja: Political transfer season starts in November

Nairobi Governor Sakaja before the Senate Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, April 23, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed the current transfers and defections happening in the political space as premature.

Speaking after attending a church service at St. Austin’s Church, Westlands, Sakaja said that transfer activity was yet to peak.