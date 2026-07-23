Uproar greets decision to shift Mashujaa Day national fete from Iten to Eldoret

The state of Kamariny Stadium which was expected to host this year\'s national Mashujaa Day celebrations before the venue was moved to Eldoret. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Uproar has greeted a decision to move the 2026 Mashujaa Day national celebrations from Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet to Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Furious Elgeyo Marakwet locals have for the last one week been expressing displeasure with the change of venue of the October 20 national function which had been scheduled for Kamariny Stadium, which is currently still under construction.