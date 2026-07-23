Uproar greets decision to shift Mashujaa Day national fete from Iten to Eldoret

Uproar has greeted a decision to move the 2026 Mashujaa Day national celebrations from Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet to Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.
Furious Elgeyo Marakwet locals have for the last one week been expressing displeasure with the change of venue of the October 20 national function which had been scheduled for Kamariny Stadium, which is currently still under construction.
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