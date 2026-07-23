Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Uproar greets decision to shift Mashujaa Day national fete from Iten to Eldoret

By Stephen Rutto | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The state of Kamariny Stadium which was expected to host this year\'s national Mashujaa Day celebrations before the venue was moved to Eldoret. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Uproar has greeted a decision to move the 2026 Mashujaa Day national celebrations from Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet to Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Furious Elgeyo Marakwet locals have for the last one week been expressing displeasure with the change of venue of the October 20 national function which had been scheduled for Kamariny Stadium, which is currently still under construction.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kamariny Stadium Mashujaa Day Governor Jonathan Bii Governor Wisley Rotich
.

Latest Stories

How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
Dangote Lamu refinery is more than a response to the Middle East energy crisis
Opinion
By Kipkirui Langat
2 hrs ago
The asymmetric India, Pakistan treaty and long overdue reckoning
Opinion
By Pradeep Kumar Saxena
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
By Nancy Gitonga, Okumu Modachi and Lilian Chepkoech 2 hrs ago
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
By Amos Kiarie 2 hrs ago
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved