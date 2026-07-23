AG Oduor to audit laws

Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor [Standard File]

Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor has set in motion a comprehensive process to audit laws, as part of addressing persistent governance gaps in the legal system.

As the AG launched the Multisectoral Committee on Legislative Reform and Alignment yesterday, she cited the presence of statutes and statutory provisions on the country’s law books that have been invalidated by courts but remain unamended, unrepealed, or unaligned.