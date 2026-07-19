Ex-MP urges IEBC to take action against politicians fanning violence

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The United Green Movement party leader Augustino Neto addresses UGM party delegates at Ondati market in South Kabuoch Ward, Ndhiwa constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been challenged to take disciplinary action against politicians who perpetrate violence to ensure peace in the 2027 General Election.

The United Green Movement (UGM) said taming rogue politicians would help prevent mayhem in Kenya during the next elections.

UGM party leader Augustino Neto expressed concerns over the violence witnessed during Ol Kalau parliamentary by-election and at opposition rallies across the country.

Neto said the sporadic violence signifies growing tension in the country.

“The kind of violence witnessed in Ol Kalau, Kisumu, Kisii and other parts of the country raises a red flag on violence during the next General Election. It is astonishing to witness armed militia shoot in the air to breach peace during political gatherings,” he said.

Speaking at Ondati market during a meeting of UGM party delegates in South Kabuoch Ward, Ndhiwa constituency, Neto said the violence risks jeopardising the transparency of the elections.

The former Ndhiwa MP told the IEBC to ensure free and fair elections. However, he argued that fairness cannot be achieved if violence prevails before and during the elections.

Neto challenged the IEBC to develop robust measures for containing violence in the country.

He proposed that the electoral commission should bar politicians who perpetrate violence from vying for any elective post in 2027. UGM party leader Agustino Neto, Organising Secretary Easter Ogweno, and Paul Otogo arrive for a meeting at Pala trading center in South Kabuoch Ward, Ndhiwa constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

“We cannot allow this country to be taken back to 2007 post-election violence. The IEBC needs to be serious and independent to ensure voter bribery and violence stop,” Neto said.

He urged politicians to stop taking advantage of jobless youth by inciting them to cause violence and instead engage them in meaningful economic activities.

“We condemn the use of goons in the country. As UGM, we urge political leaders to give the youth jobs instead of hiring them as goons,” he added.

Neto used the opportunity to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate David Maraga, saying that he will enhance good governance in Kenya.

“I want Kenyans to perceive the 2027 General Election as a liberation process. I appeal to you to vote Maraga to enable us to liberate this country from poor governance,” Neto said.

UGM Organising Secretary Easter Ogweno urged Nyanza residents to vote for UGM candidates.

“Let us elect many UGM candidates to promote good leadership both at the national level and the county level,” Ogweno said.

UGM Chairperson in Ndhiwa constituency Dorcas Matunga said UGM was eyeing elective seats in the region.

“We have put proper modalities in place to ensure the UGM candidate wins the Ndhiwa parliamentary seat and MCA seats,” Matunga said.