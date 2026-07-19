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How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jul. 19, 2026
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DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) in the just-concluded Ol Kalou by-election, President William Ruto will be forced to go back to the drawing board for his re-election strategy.

Some analysts have advised him to take advantage of the High Court ruling on June 30 that ordered him to  reconstitute the Cabinet within 120 days after finding that its current composition violates the Constitution's two-thirds gender principle to reorganise his government.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Byelection 2027 Presidential Race President William Ruto 2027 Elections
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