Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders

President William Ruto . [PCS]

President William Ruto has sought to shift attention from the political fallout of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election by urging leaders to focus on development, even as he unveiled a raft of projects and fresh promises for Bungoma County.

Speaking yesterday at State House, Nairobi, when he hosted grassroots leaders from Bungoma County led by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, the President maintained that leadership should be measured by service delivery rather than political victories or defeats.