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We are allowed by Constitution to campaign; Wetang'ula and Kingi tell court

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 18, 2026
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Speaker of the Senate Amason Kinga and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula[File]

The legal fight over whether Parliament's Speakers can openly campaign for political parties took centre stage Friday as lawyers clashed before the High Court over constitutional limits on their offices.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi urged the High Court to dismiss a petition seeking to bar them from participating in partisan political campaigns, arguing that the Constitution expressly permits elected state officers to engage in politics.

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Moses Wetang'ula Amason Kingi National Assembly Speaker Senate Speaker
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