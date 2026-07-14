Turkana leaders rally behind Erastus Ethekon

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during a stakeholder engagement forum on December 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A section of Turkana leaders has urged politicians to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Erastus Ethekon, to do his work freely.

Led by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, the leaders said attacks by a section of politicians against the poll agency chairman were meant to intimidate him.

They accused the impeached Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, of having a vendetta against the IEBC chairman and of making unsubstantiated claims against him.

Recently, Gachagua alleged that Ethekon owns a house worth Sh80 million, claiming it was allegedly purchased for him by President William Ruto as part of a plan to manipulate future elections.

The remarks have drawn criticism from the leaders, who argue that the statements unfairly target one of their own and portray the Turkana community in a negative light.

Governor Lomorukai accused Gachagua of repeatedly making divisive statements against the Turkana community, warning that such rhetoric could undermine peaceful coexistence among Kenyans.

"I don't know what kind of a leader this is. Your intentions are always to divide communities. We are living peacefully with Kikuyus, but your words are capable of igniting hatred," Lomorukai said.

The governor defended Ethekon's integrity, saying his professional career and earnings are sufficient to enable him to purchase property without political assistance.

"Erastus Ethekon is a professional. He has worked for many years and has earned his own money. He can buy a house anywhere, so don't drag him into baseless allegations," he added.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ngitit also defended the IEBC chairperson, saying Ethekon has every right to own property and dismissing the allegations against him.

"Ethekon has his own income. He has worked for many years and is entitled to benefits, including mortgages available to public servants. Why should that be an issue?" Ngitit said.

She further accused Gachagua of repeatedly making statements that unfairly target specific communities and urged President William Ruto to ignore what she described as politically motivated remarks.

"This Gachagua is just a troublemaker. His remarks should not be taken seriously because they are aimed at creating divisions," she added.

Lodwar Township MCA Ruth Kuya also criticised Gachagua, urging him to stop what she termed as persistent attacks on the Turkana community through unsubstantiated allegations.

Kuya noted that Ethekon had built his career over years of service, including work with the United Nations and the Turkana County Government, and argued that his professional background speaks for itself.

However, not everyone in Turkana agreed with the criticism of Gachagua.

One of Gachagua's supporters in the county, Eregae Etopojo, argued that criticism of public officials is a fundamental aspect of democracy and should not be interpreted as an attack on an entire community.

"Ethekon is an individual public official, not the Turkana community itself. Criticising his public decisions or leadership should never be twisted into an attack on the Turkana people," Etopojo said.

The exchange highlights the growing political tensions surrounding the newly constituted IEBC, with leaders offering differing views on the line between legitimate political scrutiny and remarks that could be perceived as targeting entire communities.