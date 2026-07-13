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EALA MP Kanini Kega attacked, vehicle vandalised after DCP rally in Nyandarua

By Julius Chepkwony | Jul. 13, 2026
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EALA MP Kanini Kega's damaged vehicle after an alleged attack in Kasuku, Nyandarua County, while leaving a DCP campaign rally. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

EALA MP Kanini Kega was attacked at the Kasuku area in Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County, and his vehicle was vandalised after attending a DCP rally at the Ol Kalou Arboretum.

Kega alleged that he was pursued by armed police officers from Ol Kalou to Kasuku, where he was forced to flee on foot and seek refuge in a nearby house.

Speaking after the incident, Kega claimed more than three vehicles carrying armed officers chased him while repeatedly pointing firearms at him.

"I managed to escape and take cover," he said.

Lawyer Ndegwa Wahome, who was at the scene, alleged that the officers turned on Kega's vehicle after failing to find him, causing extensive damage.

According to Wahome, the officers used the butts of their rifles to smash the vehicle, damaging the side mirrors, lights and rear section.

EALA MP Kanini Kega's damaged vehicle after an alleged attack in Kasuku, Nyandarua County, while leaving a DCP campaign rally. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

"The officers used the butts of their guns to destroy the vehicle," Wahome alleged.

He further claimed that the butt of one of the rifles broke during the incident and was recovered inside the vehicle together with several live rounds of ammunition.

"We have handed over the broken rifle butt to the OCS at Kasuku Police Station," Wahome said.

Wahome called on President William Ruto to respect the democratic rights of the people of Ol Kalou, saying residents had freely allowed Kega and other leaders to campaign in the area.

Shamata Ward MCA Gitau Njamba condemned the incident, alleging that security officers tasked with protecting Kenyans had instead targeted citizens.

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