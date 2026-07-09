Sifuna returns to Trans Nzoia, Bungoma for major tour

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi movement leader Edwin Sifuna is expected to embark on a political tour of the Western region later this month, with rallies planned in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Local leaders loyal to the senator disclosed that arrangements for the planned tour are in top gear. Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, a close ally of Sifuna, said the first rally will be held in Trans Nzoia County on July 25, followed by a mega rally in Bungoma town on July 26, where the Linda Mwananchi leader is expected to declare his intention to contest the presidency officially.