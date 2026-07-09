Sifuna returns to Trans Nzoia, Bungoma for major tour

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in a past event. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi movement leader Edwin Sifuna is expected to embark on a political tour of the Western region later this month, with rallies planned in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

‎Local leaders loyal to the senator disclosed that arrangements for the planned tour are in top gear. Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, a close ally of Sifuna, said the first rally will be held in Trans Nzoia County on July 25, followed by a mega rally in Bungoma town on July 26, where the Linda Mwananchi leader is expected to declare his intention to contest the presidency officially.