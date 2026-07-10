Gachagua calls on IEBC to reign on state officials in Ol Kalou

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Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reign on state officials who he accused of bribery in Ol Kalou.

According to Gachagua, the officials who include Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other state officers have camped in the constituency where they dish out money and other goodies in a bid to influence the July 16 by-election.

He accused IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon of non-action in the recent by-elections in Mbeere North, Kasipul and Emurua Dikir alleging he wants to use violence as an excuse to postpone the polls in Ol Kalou.

He said that the people of the constituency have been peaceful and threats by Ethekon to postpone the polls citing violence and bribery were baseless if action is not taken against state officials.

“The IEBC has decided to turn a blind eye and not be accountable or impartial,” he said.

He alleged that the violence, which he said was little, that has been witnessed in Ol Kalou was being engineered by the state questioning why Ethekon had come out to condemn the violence yet he was silent during violent incidents in Mbeere North, Kasipul and Emurua Dikir.

“You have openly defied all odds to call to order an election of open bribery by the state led by CS’s, PS’s and state officers who are actively involved in the by-election campaign and breaching the constitutional and legal provision of Article 75 and 77 of the constitution and Section 14 of the Election Offences Act, 2016.”

Gachagua further alleged that a team of police officers “Nairobi Sierra” that he said was behind the Witima ACK church attack in January 2026 had been deployed in Ol Kalou to cause chaos.

He accused the IEBC of issuing threats to postpone the polls yet it has not summoned any state officers who have been in Ol Kalau or ordered them out after alleged involvement in bribery.

The DCP leader alleged that Sh1 billion had been disbursed by the government for the campaigns saying there have been helicopters and fuel guzzlers never witnessed before.

He criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration for the developments that have been brought to the constituency saying they were attempt to win the electorate to vote for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

“The IEBC chairperson Ethekon has remained silent when President William Ruto has used over Sh1 billion in cash in bribes and put Sh10 billion of tax payers money through his agents to bribe voters and tilt the election in favour of UDA.”

He questioned the speed at which IEBC moved to summon Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia over her statement asking why state officers had not been summoned.

Gachagua also took a swipe at Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata after he announced that the Linda Mwanachi team would hold a political rally in Ol Kalau.

“We don't want Kang’ata to campaign for our DCP candidate, we don't want confusion, this is a local campaign."