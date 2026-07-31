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Six killed including three students in Lessos road accident

By Elvis Kosgei | Jul. 31, 2026
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The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident at Lessos Junction on July 30, 2026. [Elvis Kosgei, Standard] 

 Six people including three students have been killed in a road accident at Lessos Junction in the Mlima Punda area.

The accident involved a private van, a trailer, and a Blue Max Sacco matatu operating on the Kakamega–Nairobi route.

The injured passengers were rushed to Burnt Forest and Plateau hospitals for treatment.

Uasin Gishu County Traffic Enforcement Officer Cornelius Chesimet promised to release more information once all the injured and deceased victims have been identified.

More details to follow...

 

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Related Topics

Lessos Accident Mlima Punda Traffic Officer Cornelius Chesimet Uasin Gishu County
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