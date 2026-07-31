Six killed including three students in Lessos road accident

Six people including three students have been killed in a road accident at Lessos Junction in the Mlima Punda area.
The accident involved a private van, a trailer, and a Blue Max Sacco matatu operating on the Kakamega–Nairobi route.
The injured passengers were rushed to Burnt Forest and Plateau hospitals for treatment.
Uasin Gishu County Traffic Enforcement Officer Cornelius Chesimet promised to release more information once all the injured and deceased victims have been identified.
More details to follow...
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