Former EALA MP Zein, reforms crusader and fine artist takes a bow

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Former EALA MP Abubakar Zein Abubakar. [File, Standard]

Former EALA MP Abubakar Zein Abubakar, who passed on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, was among activists who campaigned and later participated in the writing of the 2010 Constitution.

Zein, as he was popularly known was among activists who used to gather at Ufungamano House to advocate for constitutional reforms, under the leadership of late lawyer Dr Oki Ooko Ombaka and Mutava Musyimi in the early 2000s.

The Ufungamano Initiative transformed itself into the People’s Commission of Kenya to campaign the unilateral decision of the Kanu regime to constitute the Constitution Review Commission of Kenya (CKRC).

He served as a commissioner for the People's Commission of Kenya, a parallel review body formed by the civil society and religious sector-led Ufungamano Initiative to counter the government-led review process.

And after sustained pressure, Prof Yash Pal Ghai who had been appointed CKRC chairman pushed for the merger of the two processes, leading to the appointment of Zein as one of the Ufungamano appointees to CKRC.

An fine artist by profession, he also did a lot of work in artistic and cultural advocacy and also served as a Director at the Orature Collective, a Nairobi-based art work organization.

"Our country has lost big. Zein was a huge force for good. He represented and carried all the wonderful attributes of our nation. He led us, encouraged us, showed us how to hold on even in times of total despondence. He was such a brilliant intellectual. A Muslim who benefitted from his faith to uplift humanity and nationhood. Zein when at Uraia Civic Education Trust was awesome as an institutional builder and a civic leader. We came to know him in late 1990s and early 2000s when he became a distinct voice on constitution reform advocacy including in the Prof Yash Ghai CKRC process," said Cyprian Nyamwamu.

When he called me Ndugu, be it on phone or when together in a space, I believed him. Because he was a purveyor of Undugu so truly. He was selfless and never wanted credit or the limelight, even when he was the thinker and architect. He brought his education background in literature to help us in all our important processes in the democratic reform and governance work, in cohesion and integration, justice and human rights, on issues of land, food security, language, culture, panafricanism; Kenya is better because Comrade Abubakar Zein Abubakar was Kenyan and gave himself to the Kenyan National Democratic Revolution so authentically and fearlessly, and then took this to the East Africa Legislative Assembly as the ODM MP in Arusha. A gentle giant he was this man. So much to emulate.May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and may his family, Uraia, and all of us who called him Ndugu be granted sabr," he added.

Yesterday, former Chief Justice David Maraga described him as a lifelong advocate for Kenya’s theatre, music, and creative arts.

His work in the Ufungamano helped build his profile among reform advocates and the political class, even as he continued expressing his art by painting informative images on key buildings around the city under the title Zein-art.

He was known for utilizing the performing arts, including theatre, music, and spoken word to elevate public discourse and social justice.

This week, the arts and music community in Kenya organized a gallery at the Alliance Française Nairobi to celebrate his legacy and raise support for his medical and family expenses.

It was reported yesterday that Zein passed away in Nairobi yesterday morning following a short illness after undergoing surgery.

He was nominated to serve as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) from 2012 to 2022 by President UIhuru Kenyatta and was the Head of the Presidential Secretariat for the Wiper Democratic Movement.

In his eulogy, Maraga wrote: “It is with deep sadness and reflection that I have learned of the passing of Hon. Abubakar Zein Abubakar. Abubakar Zein was a quiet and towering figure in Kenya’s long march toward constitutionalism and social justice.”

He added that as a scholar, educator, and politician, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of a more equitable society and as a CKRC Commissioner, he fought tirelessly for constitutional reforms that placed the sovereignty and rights of ordinary citizens at the center of governance.

He also commented him for the service at EALA, where he demonstrated his unwavering commitment to Pan-African unity and regional justice.

“He was a rare breed of a politician, one who elevated public discourse through performing arts, intellect, humility, and an unyielding moral compass. We have lost a patriot, a human rights champion, and a gentle giant of reform,” said Maraga.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who picked Zein to serve as the head of the Presidential Secretariat for the party in December 2024.

Kalonzo says Zein played a big role in rebranding the party and shaping the party's long-term political strategy.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also mourned him, saying: “Hon. Abubakar Zein was a profile in courage. Time and again, I watched him choose the difficult path over the comfortable one, principle over politics, country over career,” wrote Kalonzo in his eulogy.

He said Zein displayed the rarest form of courage in public life, and also carried it without ever announcing it.

“Zein did not ask what was convenient. He did what was right," he added

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff said Zein served with commitment and conviction in championing the ideals of East African integration as he contributed to public discourse on good governance.

Among those who paid tribute was Orange Democratic Movement Director of Communications Philip Etale, who wrote on social media: "Rest in peace, Mheshimiwa Abubakar Zein. A good man has rested. A man of few words with a great