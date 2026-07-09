Why Ol-Kalou by-election is a litmus test for Gachagua, voters

Residents of Ol Kalou queue to cast their ballots during the UDA party nominations, where ten candidates are vying for the ticket ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [File]

Next week Thursday is poised to be a definitive day for the future of Kenya’s political landscape. The Ol-Kalou by-election is shaping to be a definitive test for the Kenyan voter and the opposition given that it may well be the final by-election before the 2027 General election.

At the center of it is the Kenyan voter. From the campaigns, it has become crystal clear that the Government has taken a huge number of developmental projects and other goodies to Ol-Kalou in what is being seen as a move to hoodwink the voter.