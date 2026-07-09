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Why Ol-Kalou by-election is a litmus test for Gachagua, voters

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 9, 2026
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Residents of Ol Kalou queue to cast their ballots during the UDA party nominations, where ten candidates are vying for the ticket ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [File]

Next week Thursday is poised to be a definitive day for the future of Kenya’s political landscape. The Ol-Kalou by-election is shaping to be a definitive test for the Kenyan voter and the opposition given that it may well be the final by-election before the 2027 General election.

At the center of it is the Kenyan voter. From the campaigns, it has become crystal clear that the Government has taken a huge number of developmental projects and other goodies to Ol-Kalou in what is being seen as a move to hoodwink the voter.

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Related Topics

Ol-Kalou 2027 General election By Elections Rigathi Gachagua
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