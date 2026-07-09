Why Ol-Kalou by-election is a litmus test for Gachagua, voters

Next week Thursday is poised to be a definitive day for the future of Kenya’s political landscape. The Ol-Kalou by-election is shaping to be a definitive test for the Kenyan voter and the opposition given that it may well be the final by-election before the 2027 General election.
At the center of it is the Kenyan voter. From the campaigns, it has become crystal clear that the Government has taken a huge number of developmental projects and other goodies to Ol-Kalou in what is being seen as a move to hoodwink the voter.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…