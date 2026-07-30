Long wait: Families hold onto hope for missing children to return home

At least 1,251 children were reported missing and another 917 were traced and reunited with their families in the period running from January 2025 and June 2026, Parliament has heard.
The data was obtained from the Interior Ministry following a statement sought by Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Donya, who led the lawmakers last month, in condemning the alarming increase of missing children, saying the growing trend in recent months has caused widespread fears, anxiety and outrage among families.
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