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Opposition warns Kenya is sliding into anarchy amid rising political violence

By Okumu Modachi | Jul. 5, 2026
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Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during service at ATG Kamulu in Machakos County on July 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Opposition leaders on Sunday warned that Kenya is sliding into anarchy, citing rising political violence, abductions, and the use of armed gangs to attack government critics and terrorise Kenyans.

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Related Topics

Political Goonism Political Violence And Abductions Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Jubilee Leader Fred Matiang'i
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