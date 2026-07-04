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Inside 'dirty money' in voter buying spree

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 4, 2026
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Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda was recently spotted issuing cash handouts to his constituents during a rally. [Courtesy]

Huge sums of money, whose source remains unknown, are being splashed at an astonishing rate by politicians seeking favour with voters, even as blood continues to be spilt in the emerging supremacy battles.

From cash handouts at political rallies and multimillion-shilling church donations to lavish economic empowerment drives and high-profile community fundraisers, financial generosity has returned to the centre of Kenya's political theatre.

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Related Topics

Political Handouts 2027 General Election Voter Bribery 2027 Elections
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