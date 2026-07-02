How IG Kanja has been captured by NPSC feud, succession fights

The clock is ticking for Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Once heralded as a reformer, the country’s top police chief now finds himself under siege — entangled in a bitter war of attrition with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), while facing growing public pressure over alleged abuses.
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