Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027

United Opposition leaders, families of Gen Z protest victims and activists march along Uhuru Highway to lay flowers along Parliament Road in memory of the fallen victims. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Gen Z protest anniversary exposed how the united Opposition is working at cross purposes despite repeated promises to field a single candidate against President William Ruto in next year's election.

The leaders' differing stances on the protests exposed deep divisions as they issued contradictory remarks on whether Gen Z supporters should take to the streets to commemorate their peers who were killed by police.