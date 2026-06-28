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Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jun. 28, 2026
United Opposition leaders, families of Gen Z protest victims and activists march along Uhuru Highway to lay flowers along Parliament Road in memory of the fallen victims. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Gen Z protest anniversary exposed how the united Opposition is working at cross purposes despite repeated promises to field a single candidate against President William Ruto in next year's election.

The leaders' differing stances on the protests exposed deep divisions as they issued contradictory remarks on whether Gen Z supporters should take to the streets to commemorate their peers who were killed by police.

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