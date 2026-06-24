State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll

Lands CS Alice Wahome and Nyandarua woman rep Faith Gitau during the launch of the construction of Nyandarua University at Kapten, Ol Kalou. [James Munyeki, Standard]

With less than a month to the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, the government is launching a series of development projects and empowerment programmes seen as an enticement to voters in favour of its candidate.

While the government defends the projects as a normal response to the locals’ cries, the opposition sees the last-minute development initiatives as use of State resources to influence the electorate. They claim the government is attempting to change the mind of voters in a region with growing discontent with the ruling party and President William Ruto.