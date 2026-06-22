ODM Confirms Sifuna Ouster as NEC Ratifies Removal

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna removed as Secretary-General.[Juliet Omelo, Standard]

ODM acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo has confirmed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has ratified the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General, following the adoption of recommendations by the party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Committee.

Omanyo said the NEC endorsed the disciplinary outcome after considering the committee’s report, insisting the process was conducted within party rules.