ODM Confirms Sifuna Ouster as NEC Ratifies Removal

ODM acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo has confirmed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has ratified the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General, following the adoption of recommendations by the party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Committee.
Omanyo said the NEC endorsed the disciplinary outcome after considering the committee’s report, insisting the process was conducted within party rules.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…