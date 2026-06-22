Wanjigi challenges Ruto over protest remarks, links Gikomba fire to economic sabotage

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi has criticised remarks by President William Ruto regarding individuals planning to take part in peaceful demonstrations marking the anniversary of the June 2024 Gen Z protests, as debate intensifies over security, economic policy and constitutional freedoms.
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