Nairobi clergy endorse senator Tabitha Mutinda for 2027 women representative Seat During Prayer Service

Church leaders from various denominations in Nairobi County have endorsed Senator Tabitha Mutinda for the Nairobi Women Representative seat in the 2027 General Election during a prayer service held in the city.
The clergy said the endorsement followed an assessment of Mutinda’s leadership performance since she assumed office as Nairobi nominated Senator. Led by Bishop William Mwangangi of Jesus Manifestation Church in Kasarani, the church leaders announced their support for Mutinda, citing her involvement in community interventions and engagement with vulnerable groups.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…