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Nairobi clergy endorse senator Tabitha Mutinda for 2027 women representative Seat During Prayer Service

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 12, 2026
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda being anointed by clergy led by Jesus Manifestation Church Presiding Bishop Apostle William Mwangangi at All Saint Cathedral in Nairobi on June 12, 2026 after she was endorsed for Nairobi Women Representative position for 2027 race. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Church leaders from various denominations in Nairobi County have endorsed  Senator Tabitha Mutinda for the Nairobi Women Representative seat in the 2027 General Election during a prayer service held in the city.

The clergy said the endorsement followed an assessment of Mutinda’s leadership performance since she assumed office as Nairobi nominated Senator.
Led by Bishop William Mwangangi of Jesus Manifestation Church in Kasarani, the church leaders announced their support for Mutinda, citing her involvement in community interventions and engagement with vulnerable groups.

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2027 Election Politics Clergy Back Mutinda Nairobi Women Rep Race Tabitha Mutinda Endorsed
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