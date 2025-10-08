Senator Tabitha Mutinda elected to Global Parliamentary Network Board

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda during a past event. [File, Standard]

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda has earned international recognition after being elected to the Board of Governance of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a Senate sitting, where Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi congratulated her and urged fellow lawmakers to support her as she takes on the high-profile role.

“Senator Mutinda’s election is not just a personal achievement but also a proud moment for our country,” said Kingi.

Mutinda will represent the East African region on the Board for the 2025–2027 term, officially assuming her duties on October 13, 2025, during the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings.

“Her new role gives Kenya and the East African region a stronger voice in global discussions on governance, accountability, and development financing,” Kingi added.

The Parliamentary Network is an independent, non-governmental body that connects legislators worldwide to promote transparency, accountability, and effective use of development resources. It serves as a bridge between national parliaments, civil society, and international financial institutions.

In her acceptance remarks, Senator Mutinda expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing transparency and inclusive economic growth.

“This appointment is a great honour for Kenya and the East African region. It reflects our growing influence in global policy spaces. I intend to use this platform to amplify the voice of African legislators in ensuring development financing truly serves our people,” she said.

Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot praised Mutinda for her leadership and integrity, while Senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), and Joe Nyutu (Murang’a) lauded her appointment as a testament to Kenya’s rising profile in global governance.

“This milestone shows that Kenyan leaders are increasingly being recognized for their contribution to shaping development discourse globally,” said Senator Wambua.