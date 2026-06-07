I will respect court verdict on impeachment case, Gachagua says

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at DCP offices on June 5, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to accept the High Court ruling expected tomorrow in his impeachment case, while urging his supporters to remain calm regardless of the outcome.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Karen on Sunday, Gachagua emphasized that the judiciary remains an independent institution and expressed confidence that justice would prevail in the politically charged case that has gripped national attention.

“I ask you to pray for us. I was removed from office against the law and the Constitution. The case has been heard and the verdict is tomorrow, we are ready for any outcome,” he said.

Gachagua added that he would accept the court’s decision if the judges rule in his favour and overturn the impeachment, noting that it would affirm the strength of the country’s justice system.

“If the three judges rule that we were treated unfairly and against the law and Constitution and lift the impeachment and let us be, we shall be grateful to God and grateful that the justice system in the country works,” he said.

At the same time, the former Deputy President maintained that even an unfavourable ruling would not mark the end of his legal battle, pointing out that his side still has the option of appealing at the Court of Appeal.

“If the ruling goes the other way, it is still okay. We still have another opportunity to go to the Court of Appeal and follow the legal remedies provided by the Constitution,” he noted.

Gachagua used the occasion to call for restraint among his supporters, urging them to avoid any form of unrest following the ruling. He insisted that peace remains central to his political and personal philosophy.

“I urge my supporters, irrespective of the outcome, to remain calm and peaceful. I am a peaceful person,” he said.

He further recalled his earlier impeachment, saying he had encouraged his supporters to remain calm even when tensions were high, arguing that restraint was necessary for national stability.

“When I was removed from office, those who were behind the impeachment were celebrating that my supporters did not react. It is me who advised them to keep calm. Get angry, keep quiet and sing,” he said.

Gachagua also appealed to Kenyans to channel their frustrations through democratic processes rather than violence, saying elections remain the most appropriate avenue for expressing political dissatisfaction.

“I ask my supporters who are angry with what is happening in the country to remain calm, suppress it and express their anger during the next election,” he said.

He added that the country remains bigger than any individual and stressed the need for unity despite political differences.

“This country is bigger than any of us and life must go on irrespective of injustices that have been meted against many people and suffering Kenyans are going through in healthcare, education and security. We shall overcome,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when the nation awaits a landmark ruling that could determine the political future of the former Deputy President, whose impeachment has remained a subject of intense public debate and legal scrutiny.